The Hot Spot: Kanye West Discusses The Evils Of Music, Lil Wayne Disses Drake & More [VIDEO]

Drake and Lil Wayne used to be great friends, but they became distant over time due to business disagreements. When recently asked about Drake, Lil Wayne threw a bunch of shade. In fact, some of the same shade Kanye West went on a rant about regarding the music industry and its evil ways. 

In other news, Jay Z and Beyonce didn’t stand up (or kneel) at last night’s Super Bowl and followers are perplexed by the meaning. Was it a statement or a mood? Brat’s got the tea below! 

Exclusives
