Just Why?? Gayle King Turned Lisa Leslie Interview About Kobe Into A #MeToo Issue!?

WNBA star, Lisa Leslie, and Kobe Bryant came up through the professional ranks together. They were friends that grew up together in basketball, they hung out together. Lisa Leslie has had Kobe Bryant’s #24 jersey hanging in her living room but now the jersey that was from her friend is like a memorial to him. So what better person to talk to, interview than Lisa Leslie in the wake of Kobe Bryant’s sudden death in an accident that claimed the life of not only him but his daughter Gigi? So with that being said Gayle King made the right choice in interviewee, Lisa Leslie, but after a few minutes into the interview it was clear that the questions weren’t appropriate to ask Lisa Leslie about a man that was loved by many as well as her friend, Kobe Bryant.

Lisa Leslie sat down with “CBS This Morning”, Gayle King, less than a week after Bryant, his daughter Gigi and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash. And what started off as tear jerking interview of a woman, Lisa Leslie, sharing memories about her friend and colleague Kobe Bryant. Lisa Leslie talked about how Kobe studied Michael Jordan, how Kobe was a warrior on the court but a sweetheart off the court. But Gayle King clearly had a different agenda, and that agenda was #MeToo.

Gayle King decided to question Lisa Leslie about sexual assault allegations that were made against Kobe Bryant and ultimately dismissed. When Lisa Leslie responded that she never ever witnessed Kobe being that person he was accused of Gayle King kept on about the subject saying he basically got off on a technicality, that’s when Lisa Leslie shot back eloquently that people have had years to talk about this with him while he was alive sooooo why now? Why are people dragging Kobe now? (see interview below)

We don’t know why folks are dragging Kobe, but the dragging of Gayle King has now begun.

People are furious that Gayle King hasn’t even let Kobe Bryant be properly buried before she decided to turn his legacy into a #MeToo movement documentary.

Black men in America, are under attack. Oprah and Gayle leading the war, with this agenda, to discredit successful black men and ruin there legacies. Kobe just died and your asking Lisa Lezlie about that old case. Go interview Harvey Weinstein #SellOuts pic.twitter.com/1JpBkvcOWJ — Angie Styles (@WHATZHOTANDNOT) February 5, 2020

Gayle King has evidently seen your tweets of disapproval and released a statement to USA Today saying look you all took this thing out of context

“I understand why people are upset seeing that clip out of context,” “I hope they will now watch the entire wide-ranging interview. We asked a longtime friend of Kobe Bryant’s to talk to us about his legacy and their friendship and Lisa Leslie did exactly that.”

The question I guess is after listening to the interview below, did you have a clear understanding of what went on or do you need an interpreter to help you see Gayle Kings point of view? Or perhaps Gayle and Oprah have taken #MeToo…#TooFar

Also On 93.1 WZAK: