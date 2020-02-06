Gayle King Is Upset And Went live With Her Side Of The Story [VIDEO]

We reported that Gayle King of “CBS This Morning” is getting dragged for an interview she conducted with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie about her friend NBA legend Kobe Bryant. The interview was beautiful until Gayle decided to bring up an old sexual assault case against Kobe Bryant. Lisa Leslie tried to squash the ill questions about her friend Kobe Bryant only for Gayle King to imply that Lisa Leslie was saying what she said because she was her friend, only to also let Lisa Leslie know that the case didn’t go forward because the accuser dropped it.

It appeared that Gayle King was making the remembrance of a beloved NBA legend, husband and father a #MeToo issue.

This couldn’t happen at a worst time. Vanessa Bryant not only lost her husband and child in a horrific accident, but she just received their remains back, she hasn’t even had a chance to lay them to rest now this.

Gayle King made a statement once the dragging began to say look you guys took the interview out of context, but the dragging is continuing so now Gayle King is saying that not only was the video of the interview with Lisa Leslie taken out of context, she is also angry that CBS put the video out there, and she has know put her own video out to explain exactly what happened.

“I am mortified. I am embarrassed and I am very angry.” “Unbeknownst to me, my network put up a clip from a very wide-ranging interview — totally taken out of context — and when you see it that way, it’s very jarring. It’s jarring to me. I didn’t even know anything about it.”

Check out why Gayle King says she is #nowtoo upset about being dragged, CBS, the interview and her perspective in her own video below

Also On 93.1 WZAK: