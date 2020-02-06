NBA Player Bradley Beal Hosts 50 Students On Howard University Tour

On Monday night Washington Wizards player Bradley Beal dropped 43 points on the court. But, he was up bright and early on Tuesday morning and hosted 50 students on a tour of Howard University as part of his continued partnership with Ron Brown College Preparatory High School (RBHS).

According to NBA.com, the students arrived on a bus sponsored by a small portion of Beal’s $25,000 award from the NBA for winning the 2018-19 NBA Cares Community Assist Award. Beal reportedly won the award primarily for his work with the Ron Brown students. This was Beal’s fourth bus he has sponsored for college tours for RBHS. In November, though he wasn’t able to attend, he provided the transportation for visits to Lincoln University, Morgan State University, and Salisbury University.

But this time, he wanted to make sure he joined the students at Howard.

“Their lives are moving fast, and before you know it, college is here,” Beal explained. “We just want to get them ready and prepare for the next level.”

To begin the day, the group met with five student ambassadors as well as members of the admissions and enrollment office. They spoke about their mixed backgrounds and answered questions, including what it’s like to go to an HBCU.

They the met with the President of Howard University, Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick where he answered dozens of questions from the students.

Beal, along with Monumental Basketball Chief Planning Officer Sashi Brown, also met with Dr. Frederick while the students started their official walking tours.

“Dr. Frederick is unbelievable,” Beal said after the meeting. “Just to see what he’s accomplished and to see what his vision is. To see his passion for the young kids and the youth at his young age is motivational. It inspired me to have a relationship with him moving forward.”

For Beal, meeting with Dr. Frederick was important for him as he hopes to get his degree sooner rather than later.

“I always tell kids that I have four brothers,” Beal said. “The thing that I have against them is that I’m in the NBA, but they all have degrees and I don’t. That’s something that challenges me in a way. I want to get my degree and that’s something I take pride in, especially being a man of color.”

The students split up into three groups and explored campus for their official tours. To round out the day, Beal provided lunch to the students before they headed back to school.

Beal has kept his promise in continuing to partner with Ron Brown and its students.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

NBA Player Bradley Beal Hosts 50 Students On Howard University Tour was originally published on blackamericaweb.com