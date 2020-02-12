CLOSE
Contests
HomeContests

Black History Month: Age Disruptor Award: Reinventing What It Means To Age. Sponsored by AARP

Disruptor Aging Award DL Graphic

We want to recognize Black History Makers who are shaping a future in which people are valued for who they are, not how old they are.  Sponsored by AARP, they are challenging age stereotypes and inspiring us all with more choices as we age.   Do you know someone like this…or perhaps it’s you?  Nominate an age disruptor below in honor of black history month.  Tell us a little about them and how they are reinventing what it means to age.  The winner will receive an award at our black history month celebration on February 28th along with $1000.

Sponsored By

AARP Logo

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
E! Host Nina Parker Designed Her Own Oscar…
 10 hours ago
02.11.20
48 items
Seen On The #NYFW Scene: Celebs In The…
 12 hours ago
02.11.20
12 items
Style Gram (2/9-2/15): Celebs Slaying In These Internet…
 14 hours ago
02.11.20
Nipsey Hussle
Netflix Wins The Bid For Ava DuVernay’s Nipsey…
 14 hours ago
02.11.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close