The 2020 Oscars: Winners, Eminem, Hair Love and Diversity Recap [VIDEO]

The Oscars lack of diversity is always the highlight of a lot of people, yet we all watch and hold on hope to be witness of the change. The 2020 Oscars did not change as far as diversity goes so to speak but they made it interesting at their attempt to change.

The Oscars have gone host less since the Kevin Hart drama of 2019 however they messed around and let Chris Rock and Steve Martin deliver the Oscars monologue that was full of diversity digs.

“Cynthia did such a great job in ‘Harriet’ hiding black people that the Academy got her to hide all the black nominees,” “Cynthia, is Eddie Murphy under the stage?”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Then there was the amazing yet awkward moment that the rapper Eminem took to the Oscar stage to rock out to ‘Lose Yourself’, which had everybody lost, since he won an Oscar for that song 17 years ago but wasn’t present for the receiving of the award, but evidently opportunity does comes more than once in a lifetime, because besides the ones trying to figure out what the hell was going on, the black tie crowd was feelin it, well maybe visibly shocked by it. The look on the crowds face was classic.

But all was not lost as far as diversity goes.

Big ups and congratulations are in order to Matthew A. Cherry, Chicago native and just a guy who graduated for Akron University in Northeast Ohio and Karen Rupert Toliver who accepted the Oscar for Short Film (Animated) category for HAIR LOVE (see Matthew Cherry’s acceptance speech below). Hair Love was an animated short film about an African American father learning to do his daughter’s hair for the first time.

So to make a long evening recap short, the Oscar’s still have some working to do as it pertains to authentic diversity.

Scroll below to see what happened in between all the few acts of Oscar 2020 diversity below.

Category winners are in bold.

Best picture

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Ford v Ferrari

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Best actor

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best director

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Music (original song)

“I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough

“Into The Unknown” from Frozen II

“Stand Up” from Harriet

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4

“Glasgow” from Wild Rose

Music (original score)

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

International feature film

France, Les Misérables

North Macedonia, Honeyland

Poland, Corpus Christi

South Korea, Parasite

Spain, Pain and Glory

Makeup and hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Visual effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best film editing

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Ford v Ferrari

Parasite

Best cinematography

Roger Deakins, 1917

Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman

Lawrence Sher, Joker

Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best sound mixing

Ad Astra

Joker

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best sound editing

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best supporting actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Documentary short feature

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Documentary feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best costume design

Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson, The Irishman

Mark Bridges, Joker

Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Jacqueline Durran, Little Women

Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit

Best production design

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

The Irishman

1917

Jojo Rabbit

Parasite

Live-action short film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

Best adapted screenplay

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker

Best original screenplay

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Animated short film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Animated feature film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best supporting actor

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Also On 93.1 WZAK: