Hot Spot: Everything You Missed From The 2020 Oscars & Rihanna Is Still Teasing Her Fans

Missed The Oscars last night? No problem, we have a rundown of everything you missed and some! From Eminem performing ‘Loose Yourself’ to Billy Porter doing what he does best, here are some of the nights biggest highlights.

In other news, Rihanna speaks out about her highly anticipated album’s release date, and her reaction to the Kobe Bryant tragedy.

Watch Da Brat share details on each story below!

Posted By Justin Thomas Posted 6 hours ago

