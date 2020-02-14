Gayle King Accepts Snoop’s Apology But Still No Apology From…!?

Snoop Dogg manned up and publicly apologized for going in on Gayle King via an Instagram post in which Snoop called Gayle King a “funky dog head bitch”. This came after Gayle King brought up an old sexual assault case against Kobe Bryant with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie. Gayle King blamed CBS for the posting of only the salacious part of the interview, stating that everyone including herself took it out of context. Gayle King took to social media to voice her side right away. Oprah said Gayle was fearful because she felt threatened by what people was saying on social media and what some non-intelligent person may do after hearing these negative opinions of Gayle King. Then U.S. National Security Adviser from 2013 to 2017, Susan Rice warned Snoop Dogg to “back the **** off Gayle King.”

Fast forwarding to yesterday after all of that Snoop went back to social media to post another video apologizing for getting emotional with Gayle King on his previous video, he was wrong, he was raised better than that and two wrongs don’t make a right.

Absolutely the right thing to do Snoop, however…

Gayle King made a statement via the associated press accepting Snoop Dogg’s apology:

“I accept the apology and understand the raw emotions caused by this tragic loss,” “As a journalist, it is sometimes challenging to balance doing my job with the emotions and feelings during difficult times,” “I don’t always get it perfect but I’m constantly striving to do it with compassion and integrity.”

However…still no apology for the role she played in all of this, an apology without buts, that probably would have squashed all of this before it even got blown out of proportion, or better yet started. There is always a reaction for every action. We all make mistakes, however, it is only a problem when we don’t own those mistakes. #IJS

