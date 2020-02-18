Rick James Estate Is being Sued For $50 Million Over Rape Allegation!?

The man who made Mary Jane sexy and gave us one of the most soulful singers of our time, his partner in Fire and Desire, the late Teena Marie, the late Motown great Rick James is being reported being sued from beyond the grave. It is being report that a young lady who was 15 years old in 1979 was raped by the Superfreak star and is seeking $50 million dollars from his estate.
According to a report an unidentified young lady is claiming that in 1979 after Rick James released his first album, Come Get It!, which featured hits, You and I, Mary Jane and if you are really a Rick James fan album cut hit Dream Maker, visited a Buffalo, New York youth detention home and allegedly raped her. According to the lawsuit filed in Erie County Supreme Court:
“the violent rape” has left her suffering ongoing “physical, psychological and emotional injury,” leading to drink and drug abuse and “serious thoughts of suicide.”
The alleged victim had never reported the alleged rape to police nor the late Rick James.
James Ambrose Johnson Jr. AKA Rick James passed away August 6, 2004 at the age of 56 in his home from pulmonary failure and cardiac failure, associated with his various health conditions of diabetes, a stroke, pacemaker, and heart attack.
