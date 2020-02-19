CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Ellen Surprises Amazing Black DC Teacher Who Pampers His Students [VIDEO]

We love black men like Azel Prather and are soooo happy that people like Ellen are giving his hard work the attention that it deserves.

The DC educator, who specializes in early childhood education went all out after learning that many of his students couldn’t afford haircuts. He created a pamper day and brought stylists and nail techs into his classroom to make a difference for the kids he works with every day.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Watch his “Ellen” segment below:

 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

This article was originally published on Bossip.com

Ellen Surprises Amazing Black DC Teacher Who Pampers His Students [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Wendy Williams Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Wendy Williams Goes Too Far With Tasteless ‘Price…
 53 mins ago
02.19.20
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star
Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star Reality Hour:…
 5 hours ago
02.19.20
10-Year-Old Kenedee East Creates A Beauty Company After…
 5 hours ago
02.19.20
4 items
Saweetie Turns Heads At Milan Fashion Week
 6 hours ago
02.19.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close