LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Officials Holds Press Conference on New Sherwin-Williams Headquarters

A press conference took place in the City of Cleveland regarding the new Sherwin-Williams proposed in Downtown Cleveland.

City officials including Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, Chief of Regional Development Edward Rybka and Director of Economic Development David Ebersole were there to discuss the incentives that are a key part in keeping the panting business located in Downtown, along with legislation that will be proposed to City Council for them to approve next week.

So where will Sherwin-Williams set up shop in Cleveland? WJW Fox 8 News has the information:

The planned headquarters will be located just west of Public Square between St. Clair and Superior avenues. The company also announced the new R&D center, located at Miller and Brecksville roads in Brecksville.

The company plans to pour in $600 million worth of investments into the new facilities, where they plan to have a total of over 3,500 employees.

