Radio One D.C. presents “She is…”, an afternoon of elegance as we celebrate the “SHE“ in you. This is a Women’s empowerment luncheon in honor of Women’s History Month. We will honor women who are committed to public service, community activism, ministry, sports, and more! We will also have performances from the lovely Syleena Johnson, Anita Wilson and Avery Sunshine.

To get you ready for this powerful luncheon, here are some of Syleena’s most powerful songs.

1. WOMAN

2. I AM YOUR WOMAN

3. GUESS WHAT

4. SLOWLY

5. A BOSS

We are looking forward to having a great time with you on March 21st!

See more from Syleena Johnson on her episode of the Radio One Original Series “Voices”

She Is… Dynamic! 5 Songs To Get You Ready For Syleena Johnson LIVE!

Posted By BreAnna Holmes Posted 23 hours ago

