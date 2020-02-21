CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea with Special Guest Erykah Badu: Erykah Has A Lot To Celebrate! [LISTEN]

Erykah Badu has two things to celebrate: her birthday and the successful launch of her incense that also happens to smell like her you know what.

Ms. Badu called in to update us during Gary’s tea but you know that Erykah and Rickey can’t be on the same line without throwing a couple jokes around!

Check out the audio above and learn more about her infamous scent here.

Exclusives
