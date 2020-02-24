Voices: Nicole Bus “Kairos”

Singer Nicole Bus talks about her rise, switch from Gospel to R&B, her new album "Kairos" and more

Voices
| 02.24.20
Dutch singer Nicole Bus made waves with her first American single “You.” The song samples the 1967 song “As Long as I’ve Got You” by The Charmels. This same song was sampled in the 1995 Wu-Tang classic “C.R.E.A.M.” In fact, if you listen to Nicole Bus’ latest album “Kairos,” you will hear a couple of classic Hip-Hop samples along with her amazing raspy voice.

In the latest episode of “Voices,” Bus talks about the infusion of Hip-Hop with producer Needlez. He also explains how the single’s rise which tied a longstanding Billboard Record.

 

