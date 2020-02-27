CLOSE
‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’ is Coming Back !?

From 1986 to 2011 Oprah was the Queen of daytime television with her award winning talk show ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’ before she shut down shop to retire the show and focus on other things. Well word on street is the Queen is coming back. But not the way you might think.

Starting March 3, ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’ will be returning in the form of a podcast that will be releasing 10 episodes the talk show every week streaming on Apple Podcasts.  The catch is they won’t be new shows but episodes replaying from when Oprah ruled daytime television. The announcement came from the president of Oprah’s OWN Network, Tina Perry.

Check out the trailer for ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’ in the video below.

