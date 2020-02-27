The Bijou Star Files: Snoop Dogg & J-Lo Halftime Show FCC Complaints

Today on The Bijou Star Files airing live at 10:20 am, Monday through Friday on 93.1 WZAK during The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star:

Snoop Dogg Reveals What He DM’d Gayle King After Going In On Her About Kobe Bryant

Snoop Dogg gave up the scoop on himself. Snoop admits many people he respected including his mother checked him for going too far when he went in on Gayle King during a social media live rant, calling her a dog-haired bitch, they were basically like, look dogg you are abusing your power. Snoop after he cooled down realized that what his people were saying was correct so he slid in Gayle’s DM’s. According to Snoop Dogg in an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith during her ‘Red Table Talk’ that is viewed live on Facebook Watch.

“I’ve reached through her friends, through her associates and I even DMed her, sending her a prayer, letting her know I apologize to her,” “Doing the things I could do to put my effort forward, because I was wrong. I said I’d love to meet with you privately. That was my last line, to make sure it wasn’t going to be watered down and diluted, where I could give her a hug, look in her eyes and talk to her like we’re talking.”

J-Lo And Shakira’s Halftime Show Got 1,300 FCC Complaints

Some where for the Miami sound and look during this past Super Bowl halftime show, but unfortunately 1,300 people weren’t down for J-Lo sliding down the pole, or Shakira’s gyrations trimmed in foil, because it has been reported that The Federal Communications Commission, the big FCC, received more than , 1300 complaints by people. One complaint stated:

“I do not subscribe to The Playboy Channel, we do not buy porn for $20 a flick, we simply wanted to sit down as a family and watch the Super Bowl. God forbid we expected to watch football and a quick concert but instead had our eyes molested.”

