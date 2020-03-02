CLOSE
Oprah Oprah Had A Great Fall !? [VIDEO]

Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall Humpty Dumpty had a great all the King horses and all the Kings men couldn’t put Humpty back together again, but let’s be thankful that Oprah (as much heat as she has been taken lately) isn’t a large egg, because yesterday at a speaking engagement Oprah Winfrey did the Humpty dance while on stage.

Yesterday during a speaking series in Los Angeles Oprah was speaking of health and balance when her shoes decided to show the audience the importance of balance in life, leaving Oprah sprawled out on the stage floor.

Thank God she wasn’t hurt just maybe a little embarrassed. But you know Oprah she always does things big.

Check out Oprah’s big fall in the video below.

