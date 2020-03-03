Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star Reality Hour: It’s My Turn, I Want Her To Quit Her Job

Most men whether they will admit it or not feel some kind of way about their woman making more money than them and being the bread winner. But this one guy stood by his wife while she climbed the cooperate later, but he just got a promotion now he will be doing the the same. What’s the catch? They would have to move to a different city and his wife would have to quit her job. Unfortunately what should be good news has turned into terrible news for his wife because her solution he feels would drive a wedge further into their marriage. So he reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host and author, and Bijou Star co-host of The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK during the 1:00 pm Reality Hour via a letter in Sam’s Facebook Messages , to figure out should he pass on his opportunity or get a divorce.

Take look below to see if Sam Sylk and Bijou Star where able to help this couple find a common ground and save their marriage.

Dear Sam

My wife has always made money than me. She has a management position and I have always been supportive of it. My job has recently offered me a management position were I would be making a lot more money and it’s something I have been working hard to get to. The thing is the job is out of town 4 hours from where we live. Our last child graduated from high school last year and is in college. My proposal is that we move. But my wife is feeling some kinda way because she will have to quit her job. I told her this would be an opportunity for her to find something else. I can hold us down comfortably while she does it. But she says she has time vested in where she is now and it’s unfair for to ask her to leave her job. Her solution is if i’m so persistent in taking the job for me to work there, and return home on weekends. I feel that will put a strain on our marriage. At what time should spouses make sacrifices for each other? What would be your suggestion? Thank you

Also On 93.1 WZAK: