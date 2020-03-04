New 007 Film ‘No Time to Die’ Delayed Because of Coronavirus Fears

Thanks to the coronavirus outbreak and concerns, the new James Bond film ‘No Time to Die,’ which is supposed to be Daniel Craig’s last film as the title character, has been pushed back from April to November of this year.

The 25th James Bond film was scheduled to premiere in April, but concerns over audience safety and the global box office became too great for filmmakers to ignore. The move could be the beginning of a pattern as studios rethink their release schedules for April and possibly even May as the U.S. and UK brace for potential outbreaks.

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020. pic.twitter.com/a9h1RP5OKd — James Bond (@007) March 4, 2020

Fans have been divided on delaying the release of the new 007 movie. An open letter on the website MI6-HQ called for a new date to be considered as the coronavirus in the early stages in both in the U.S. and U.K. Not wanting to get fans and audience members sick, the safety of everyone is more important than earing money at the box office.

It appears the producers and distributors made the right call. No word if other films will follow suit.

‘No Time to Die’ will now be released on November 25, 2020. Will you go see the film when it comes out?

