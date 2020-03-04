The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Reality Hour: Is My Daughter Too Young For Social Media?

Welcome to the new millennium, where life is almost like an episode of “The Jetsons”. We went outside to play, used typewriters, a telephone with wires and not everybody had cable. When cellphones hoped up on the scene they came in a charging purse and cost almost a $1 a minute to use. Now everything is ran by computers so that telephone and typewriter went away, and we use our cellphones to watch TV. The age of children using cellphones are getting younger and younger and with the celly comes social media. But the question is whats too young for these new millennium conveniences?

A couple is having an issue with their child on this same issue so who better than to ask then the King and Queen of technology/social media, Sam Sylk, radio host and author, and Bijou Star co-host of The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK during the 1:00 pm Reality Hour via a letter in Sam’s Facebook Messages , to referee to great debate of what is the appropriate age to let your child do it for the Gram!?

See what age group won below.

Dear Sam

I have a 9 year old and a 16 year old. My 9 year old came to me and my husband wanting to know if she could get a cell phone and an IG page for her birthday. Me personally feel it would be okay but my husband is flat out against it. Our 16 year old is a boy and he had his for 4 years, he plays sports in a travel league so my husband said it was okay for him to have one young but because our daughter is a ‘girl’ that doesn’t play sports it is totally unnecessary plus she’s a girl. All of her friends have one so she feels she is being left out. My husband believes we are asking for trouble. It’s not like people have house phones anymore. Her friends call my phone. We live in a suburban area where it seems that kids are having all these things way earlier than we used to but anyway, I’m thinking about getting her a phone and just keeping it with me and letting her use it when I’m around her. What are your thoughts on kids having cell phones and social media pages? Am I wrong for how I’m trying to manage this issue between my husband and my daughter?

