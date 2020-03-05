CLOSE
Alabama Man Scheduled To Be Executed Today But He Didn’t Kill Anybody!?

Electric Chair in Holman Prison

Source: Bettmann / Getty

Nathaniel Woods was in a crack house when police officers stormed the Alabama house in 2004, gunshots erupted 4 police officers were shot, 3 of those officers died and today, Thursday, March 3, 2020 Woods is scheduled to be executed at 6pm however the man that actually did the shooting says Nathaniel Woods didn’t harm anyone.

Co-defendant, Kerry Spencer, who is on death-row as well,  say’s that the day that officers stormed the crack house he was the one that did all the shooting and that Nathaniel Woods ran away in the opposite direction.

“I told them Nate didn’t shoot nobody. Nate ran. Nate didn’t even have a f***ing gun.”

But Alabama prosecutors  aren’t buying the story because according to them Wood’s bragged about the shooting.

“Although Woods was not the shooter, he was hardly an innocent bystander,”

It is being reported now that activists, Martin Luther King III, Bart Starr Jr., and Woods’ attorneys, have asked Gov. Kay Ivey to commute his sentence granting him a stay or clemency.

