LOCAL NEWS: Third Annual Chocolate Fest Returns to Cleveland

If you have a sweet tooth, and who doesn’t, this festival is for you.

Chocolate fans in Cleveland (and Akron, Canton, Youngstown, and all of Northeast Ohio as well) can rejoice.

The return of the biggest dessert party is heading into town.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The 3rd annual Chocolate Fest Cleveland will be held March 14.

It’s will be from 5 to 9 p.m. at 1091 W. 10th St.

Tickets start at $25 per person.

Will you be attending to have some chocolate?

 

