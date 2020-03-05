CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Levin Furniture Saved From Going Out of Business

A popular Cleveland-area furniture chain will live to see another day, as a former owner decided to help keep its from going under.

Robert Levin, who previously owned Levin Furniture, has just come out of retirement to reacquire the stores, along with another chain, to keep the operations going.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Levin reached an agreement to acquire Levin Furniture and Wolf Furniture, according to the news release on Thursday.

“I’m coming back as the owner of Levin Furniture for the employees who were at risk of losing their jobs.  They are the most loyal, dedicated, and hardworking people I’ve ever known,” Levin said. “It will be a privilege and honor to once again lead this company as we prepare to celebrate 100 years in the furniture and mattress business.”

Since 1920, Levin has been in business with locations all over Ohio and Pennsylvania.  Wolf operates in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia.

 

