Is this still a thing?

Eva proposes the question does body count really matter? When dating there has always been a double standard with the number of sexual partners.

Men usually gravitate toward women who seem “pure”, while women are the opposite and don’t have the patience for new learners.

At the end of the day, people will always care about body count. If you want to know the answer then be prepared for the answer.

Eva's Corner: Does Body Count Matter?