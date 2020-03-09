Lynn Toler Exits Kenny Lattimore’s Boo Faith Jenkins Enters Divorce Court

Sad yet exciting news is being reported, that after 13 year of holding down FOX Divorce Court, Judge Lynn Toler will be stepping down. However the new television Sheriff in town will be attorney Faith Jenkins the wife to be of R&B/Gospel singing great Kenny Lattimore.
The news broke two fold as the Grammy nominated singer proudly took to his Instagram to congratulate his boo behind Judge Lynn Toler posting a video on her Twitter breaking her own new and thanking her fan’s, while looking extremely relaxed, like she is on vacation.
“I couldn’t wait any longer because the news is coming out and I wanted you to hear it from me. I’ve left Divorce Court, we parted ways. I had 13 great years,” “It was time to move on.” “They found a replacement. Judge Faith,” “She’s good looking and she’s smart and she’s capable, and I think she’ll take Divorce Court to another level.”
Judge Lynn Toler asked that fans embrace Judge Faith as they had once embraced her when she took over for Judge Mablean.
Congratulations to both ladies on their future endeavors.
Take a look at Judge Toler’s video message to her fans and Kenny Lattimore’s post below
I am beyond proud that my wife to be @judgefaithjenkins has become the new judge for Divorce Court. I know she will bring her professional knowledge as well as her authentic and intriguing personality to this daytime staple. Congrats Faith & thank you to Judge Lynn for your leadership in helping build a great brand in daytime tv! Repost: @judgefaithjenkins Judge Lynn has been a trailblazer in so many ways but especially in the court tv genre. It’s an honor to follow in her footsteps on the longest running court show on television! I still remember watching Judge Mablean on this show when I was in law school. As the first black woman to have a court show on tv she broke barriers for so many including me. Thank you both. And see you all in September on @divorcecourt 👩🏽💼