Today on The Bijou Star Files: NBA With No Fans & Zaya Wade’s Red Carpet Debut Plus

The NBA Reportedly Warned Teams To Prepare For Possibly Playing Games Without Fans Due To Coronavirus

While it seems officials are still determining what we’re actually dealing with as the coronavirus spreads, big venues appear to be exercising an abundance of caution. The NBA reportedly sent out a memo to its teams warning them to prepare for possibly playing games in empty arenas as the coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, CBS Sports reports.

But King James is saying no way Jose:

“We play games without the fans? Nah, it’s impossible. “I ain’t playing!”

According to LeBron James the reason he plays the game is for the fans specifically, and says if they’re not in the building … he doesn’t see a point in stepping out on the court.

LeBron James addresses the #NBA issuing a memo on the possibility of playing games without fans in the arena. “Play games without the fans? No, that’s impossible…I ain’t playing.” pic.twitter.com/CRVl9XVbMl — Lauren A. Jones (@LoJoMedia) March 7, 2020

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Zaya Makes Red Carpet Debut

Dwyane Wade, his wife Gabrielle Union and their 12 year old daughter Zaya were guests at the Better Brothers LA’s Truth Awards on Saturday and they slayed the red carpet. Dwyane posting praise and accolades upon his daughter via Instagram, but they hit the stage together as well.

“Last night was Zaya’s first red carpet and we couldn’t have been prouder of how she handled the questions that were asked of her,” Dwyane captioned a picture of the family on Sunday. “She has emerged as one of the young faces and voices for the LGBTQ+ community.”

VANESSA BRYANT POSTS PICTURE OF NATALIA W/ KOBE & GIGI MURAL

Vanessa Bryant posted a touching tribute Sunday to her late husband and her 13 year old daughter Gigi, with her 17-year-old Natalia daughter standing in front of a gorgeous mural depicting Kobe and Gigi.

