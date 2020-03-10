Today on The Bijou Star Files: Meghan Markle, Trailer Park Trash!?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 10, 2020:

Three Cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 Confirmed in Cuyahoga County Ohio

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held a press conference announcing three cases of the Coronavirus COVID-19 have been confirmed in Cuyahoga County.

The three confirmed individuals are in their mid 50’s. Two of them are married and began feeling sick after their return from a cruise on the Nile River. The third person recently traveled to Washington D.C. to attend a conference.

As of Monday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health confirmed that there are currently five people under watch and eleven people have tested negative for the virus

Reporter say’s Meghan Markle ‘Trailer Trash’ !?

Social Media is going off because a British reporter went on MSNBC Live and decided to say that Meghan Markle was'Five Clicks Up From Trailer Trash' all because she felt some kind of way about the perception that Meghan Markle was disrespecting the Queen.

Mike Bloomberg Donates $2M To Increase African-American Voter Registration

Former Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg may have dropped out of the Presidential race, but he is still focused on defeating President Donald Trump. The billionaire just donated $2 million to increase African-American voter turnout in eight key states: Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Wisconsin

Jay-Z Shakes Off a Man Who Gets a Little Too Touchy-Feely for a Photo

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy hit up the Lakers/Clippers game in Los Angeles on Sunday night well before the game, The Jigga Man took some time to chop it up with players and fellow entertainers and posed for a few photos but somebody got a little too close and had Jay-Z singing Mariah Carey's 'Shake It Off' mixed with ♫ Move Get Out The Way ♫

