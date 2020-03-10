Congratulations: Kenny Lattimore and Judge Faith Jenkins Is Married Now #ForYou

Just the other day Grammy nominated singer Kenny Lattimore was gushing with news that his soon to be wife Attorney Faith Jenkins would be replacing Judge Lynn Toler on the bench of ‘Divorce Court’, but today congratulations are in order as it is being reported that Kenny Lattimore’s soon to be wife is now officially his wife, JUDGE Faith Jenkins-Lattimore.

Kenny Lattimore the King of the wedding song ‘For You’, exchanged vows at First Congressional Church of Los Angeles in wedding that could have easily been a video for his hit song, however the dream of the now Mrs. Lattimore wasn’t to walk down to ‘For You’, her dream for-filled was to walk down the Isle to the crooning of the legendary Stevie Wonder with the ceremony being officiated by Hollywood producer, renowned preacher and motivational speaker, DeVon Franklin.

The blessed news was shared via Faith Jenkins the newly Mrs. Kenny Lattimore and Mr. Kenny Lattimore’s Instagram pages. (see their posts and photos below)

