Congratulations: Kenny Lattimore and Judge Faith Jenkins Is Married Now #ForYou

Just the other day Grammy nominated singer Kenny Lattimore was gushing with news that his soon to be wife Attorney Faith Jenkins would be replacing Judge Lynn Toler on the bench of ‘Divorce Court’, but today congratulations are in order as it is being reported that Kenny Lattimore’s soon to be wife is now officially his wife, JUDGE Faith Jenkins-Lattimore.
Kenny Lattimore the King of the wedding song ‘For You’, exchanged vows at First Congressional Church of Los Angeles in wedding that could have easily been a video for his hit song, however the dream of the now Mrs. Lattimore wasn’t to walk down to ‘For You’, her dream for-filled was to walk down the Isle to the crooning of the legendary Stevie Wonder with the ceremony being officiated by Hollywood producer, renowned preacher and motivational speaker, DeVon Franklin.
The blessed news was shared via Faith Jenkins the newly Mrs. Kenny Lattimore and Mr. Kenny Lattimore’s Instagram pages. (see their posts and photos below)
Yesterday was an absolute dream! Stevie Wonder sang one of my favorite songs as I walked down the aisle to marry my true love – a man who continues to amaze me with his love, honor and leadership every day of our journey. We have been surrounded by so many loving & praying people in these months leading up to our marriage – we are embarking on this new chapter filled with knowing our purpose is bigger than just our story. There are so many people we want to thank for making our ceremony a truly unforgettable experience for us and for our guests so we will be sharing more in the coming days. In the meantime, link to US Weekly story in my bio. And a very special acknowledgment to just some of our amazing friends & vendors. (More to come) ————————————— Officiant: @devonfranklin Planners: Jen So & @campfire_events (the literal BEST) Musical director: @aaronwlindsey Flashmob Choir: led by @iamkaiapineda & Nita Whitaker @soprantgirl Live band: @mudbugbrass DJ: @djmalski String Quartet: led by @slimmusicmann Spoken words: Sheryl Lee Ralph @diva3482 & @adrianmlindsey Photograher: @ernestoolivaresphotography Videographer: @laterrasrwhitfield Stylists: @ejcelebstylist & @bernardgjacobs Hair: @moneeyching & @ken_kandy Choreographer: @llindseynicole. Of course we did a routine 😆. Choir: honored to have @jorelquinn @willielatimore @vcs_la @danitadestiny @welcometo_holliwood @jasonmoralesmusic (adding to this list soon :))
My heart is full to have you @judgefaithjenkins as my beautiful, brilliant, sweet kind bride. You are my new beginning like the dawn of a new day. I love you. Let's do life to the fullest!!