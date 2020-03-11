LOCAL NEWS: Ohio Now Has a Fourth Case of Coronavirus

It has been announced that Ohio now has a fourth case of COVID-19, known as the coronavirus disease, according to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

This time, it is the state’s first community-spread case as WKYC 3News Cleveland reports:

The Stark County man, in his mid-50s, has no travel history outside of the United States and has had no contact with any other person who has tested positive for the coronavirus. Earlier this week, the first three cases of the coronavirus in Ohio were discovered — all in Cuyahoga County.

The three include “a married couple who took a cruise on the Nile River,” and one who attended a Washington D.C. conference. All are in their mid-fifties.

