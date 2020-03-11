CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Ohio Now Has a Fourth Case of Coronavirus

Coronavirus General View - Tuesday 3 March 2020 - Institute Civil Engineers, London

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

It has been announced that Ohio now has a fourth case of COVID-19, known as the coronavirus disease, according to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

This time, it is the state’s first community-spread case as WKYC 3News Cleveland reports:

The Stark County man, in his mid-50s, has no travel history outside of the United States and has had no contact with any other person who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Earlier this week, the first three cases of the coronavirus in Ohio were discovered — all in Cuyahoga County.

The three include “a married couple who took a cruise on the Nile River,” and one who attended a Washington D.C. conference.  All are in their mid-fifties.

Here is video below of Gov. DeWine’s conference announcing the fourth case:

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of WENN/Cover

Second Picture Courtesy of WENN/Avalon

Video Courtesy of YouTube and WKYC 3News Cleveland

Three Cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 Confirmed in Cuyahoga County Ohio
Live Breaking News headline in red color background
7 photos

Videos
Latest
Michelle Obama’s Powerful Message To 4-Year-Old Ariyonna, Who…
 6 hours ago
03.11.20
Shellacked! Saweetie Is The Face Of KISS Edge…
 6 hours ago
03.11.20
US producer Harvey Weinstein
Breaking New: 67 Year Old Harvey Weinstein Sentenced…
 7 hours ago
03.11.20
And Another One! Colorado Becomes Fifth State To…
 7 hours ago
03.11.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close