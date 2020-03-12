Today on The Bijou Star Files: The 411 on Coronavirus

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 12, 2020:
The Spiritual Address on the Sam Sylk Show with Bijoustar
With all the panic over the coronavirus 3 Cleveland Pastors came in to address the concerns of people.
With all the panic over the coronavirus 3 Cleveland Pastors came in to address the concerns of people. L-R • Pastor R.A. Vernon • Pastor Paul Hobson Sadler • Pastor Gregory Jordan
NBA SUSPENDS SEASON… 5 Teams Told To Self-Quarantine
5 teams have been told to self-quarantine after playing against Gobert's Jazz within the past 10 days — the Cleveland Cavaliers, NY Knicks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors … according to Brian Windhorst. The NBA has just announced it's putting its season on hold … this just minutes after one of its star players tested positive for coronavirus.
Second Utah Jazz Player NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Becomes
NBA star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus just hours after his Utah Jazz teammate, Rudy Gobert, was diagnosed.
NCAA BANS FANS FROM MARCH MADNESS Over Coronavirus Concerns
NCAA President Mark Emmert just announced fans WILL BE BANNED from both the men's and women's basketball tournaments this month … and it's all 'cause of coronavirus.
PRESIDENT TRUMP, TRAVEL BAN FROM EUROPE TO U.S. …In Wake Of Coronavirus
President Trump says the United States is suspending all travel to and from Europe for a lengthy period of time … as the government ratchets ups its response to the deadly pandemic.
SOULJA BOY Cleanin’ Up on COVID-19
As coronavirus fears skyrocket and the stock market plummets … Soulja Boy's making a whole lot of money off a pretty clean gamble. Sources close to the rapper-turned-entrepreneur tell TMZ … he's invested in a company called The Soap Shop.