Today on The Bijou Star Files: The 411 on Coronavirus

With all the panic over the coronavirus 3 Cleveland Pastors came in to address the concerns of people.

NBA SUSPENDS SEASON… 5 Teams Told To Self-Quarantine

5 teams have been told to self-quarantine after playing against Gobert’s Jazz within the past 10 days — the Cleveland Cavaliers, NY Knicks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors … according to Brian Windhorst. The NBA has just announced it’s putting its season on hold … this just minutes after one of its star players tested positive for coronavirus. Read More

Second Utah Jazz Player NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Becomes

NBA star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus just hours after his Utah Jazz teammate, Rudy Gobert, was diagnosed. Read More

NCAA BANS FANS FROM MARCH MADNESS Over Coronavirus Concerns

NCAA President Mark Emmert just announced fans WILL BE BANNED from both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments this month … and it’s all ’cause of coronavirus. Read More

PRESIDENT TRUMP, TRAVEL BAN FROM EUROPE TO U.S. …In Wake Of Coronavirus

President Trump says the United States is suspending all travel to and from Europe for a lengthy period of time … as the government ratchets ups its response to the deadly pandemic. Read More

SOULJA BOY Cleanin’ Up on COVID-19

As coronavirus fears skyrocket and the stock market plummets … Soulja Boy’s making a whole lot of money off a pretty clean gamble. Sources close to the rapper-turned-entrepreneur tell TMZ … he’s invested in a company called The Soap Shop. Read More

