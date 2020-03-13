CLOSE
Three Cleveland Pastors Address Panic Over The Coronavirus [VIDEO]

With all the panic over the Coronavirus three Cleveland Pastors came in to address the concerns of people, what the Church’s of Cleveland plans are and how you can/will get the word as we battle this pandemic. (see video below)

• Pastor R.A. Vernon of The Word Church www.wordcity.org @thewordchurch

• Pastor Paul Hobson Sadler of Mt. Zion Cleveland www.mtzioncleveland.com @mtzioncleveland @paulhobsonsadlersr 

• Pastor Gregory Jordan of  Calvary COGIC @pastorgejordan @calvarycle_ 📻

To receive text updates for the latest on COVID-19 cases, local closures, event cancellations and other breaking news Text VIRUS to 23845

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

