Singer Keri Hilson Believes 5G Towers Is Causing COVID-19!!

Conspiracy theories are jumping out of peoples mouths just as fast as toilet paper is jumping off the shelves, during the fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus [COVID-19] in the United States.

We urge you to go to the CDC website for updated information as this pandemic crisis is changing/updating by the hour with school, restaurant, bars, community centers and large venue closings. Unfortunately this pandemic has also prompted people to seek unfounded information and spread it instead of arming people with information to keep them safe and healthy.

Now we have this interesting conspiracy theory.

Grammy nominated singer, songwriter, vocal arranger, actress now possibly an internet trained scientist, Keri Hilson took to her Twitter page (you know Twitter is thee place to get all confirmations on anything…LOL) to not give us new music but rather her theory that 5G towers (yes, for your new 5G cellphones) are causing the coronavirus and that Bill Gates came up with the idea to make money. Keri Hilson also claims that she has done her own research on this via IGTV and Youtube.

See her Tweets below

People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS. Petitions, organizations, studies…what we’re going thru is the affects of radiation. 5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead. See attached & go to my IG stories for more. TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE!!! pic.twitter.com/wzLH8cXStZ — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) March 16, 2020

I watched the below vid on @chakabars IG this am—WATCH IT! I also hv a friend who’s been showing me youtubes over the past year on the physical/human affects of 4 & 5G. Researched for myself today re: COVID19…connections were quite peculiar. And after all I’ve read, believable. pic.twitter.com/p4ugxGVXkd — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) March 16, 2020

And to be clear, I’m saying there have been lots of studies & experiments that point to the possibility that the dangerous levels of of electromagnetic radiation (5G) could be CAUSING the contagious virus. pic.twitter.com/er1lib7hrU — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) March 16, 2020

