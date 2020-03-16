CLOSE
Singer Keri Hilson Believes 5G Towers Is Causing COVID-19!!

Keri Hilson at Gold Room

Source: Prince Williams/ATLPics.Net / Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

Conspiracy theories are jumping out of peoples mouths just as fast as toilet paper is jumping off the shelves, during the fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus [COVID-19] in the United States.

We urge you to go to the CDC website for updated information as this pandemic crisis is changing/updating by the hour with school, restaurant, bars, community centers and large venue closings.  Unfortunately this pandemic has also prompted people to seek unfounded information and spread it  instead of arming people with information to keep them safe and healthy.

Now we have this interesting conspiracy theory.

Grammy nominated singer, songwriter, vocal arranger, actress now possibly an internet trained scientist, Keri Hilson took to her Twitter page (you know Twitter is thee place to get all confirmations on anything…LOL) to not give us new music but rather her theory that 5G towers (yes, for your new 5G cellphones) are causing the coronavirus and that Bill Gates came up with the idea to make money.  Keri Hilson also claims that she has done her own research on this via IGTV and Youtube.

♫ All around the kitchen cock-a-doodle-doodle doo ♫

WOW…IJS

See her Tweets below

Exclusives
