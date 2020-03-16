CLOSE
7Eleven Owner Arrested For Selling Homemade Hand Sanitizer !?

Hand sanitization

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

It is being reported that a New Jersey 7Eleven owner has been arrested for selling homemade hand sanitizer.  47 Year old Manisha Bharade, sold a spray form of her homemade hand sanitizer to some children who said the concoction left burns on there skin.  Police were called after 4 children under the age of 12 years old were scene burned on their arms and legs on social media after they used the product that Bharade made from combining commercial foam sanitizer and water than she repackaged it.

7Eleven Owner , Arrested , Coronavirus , CORVID-19 , Homemade Hand Sanitizer

