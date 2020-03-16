CORONAVIRUS: Ohio Issuing Another Order on More Closures

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has made another order today in regards to the coronavirus outbreak as he announced during his briefing on Mar. 16.

He has issued an order to have “gyms, fitness centers, recreation centers, bowling alleys, indoor water parks, movie theaters, and trampoline parks across the state” all close indefinitely.

Gov. DeWine has also made more announcements as WKYC 3News Cleveland reports:

Additionally, DeWine has changed the restriction on mass gatherings from 100 people to 50 people. He has also recommended that the state delay in-person voting for Tuesday’s Ohio Primary until June 2 and will file a lawsuit in an effort to make it happen.

Today we will be issuing an order to close gyms, fitness centers, recreation centers, bowling alleys, indoor water parks, movie theaters, and trampoline parks across the state until further notice. This will take effect at the close of business. #COVID19 #COVID19OhioReady — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 16, 2020

As for the current amount of COVID-19 cases in Ohio, there are 50 that have been found to be positive, with 14 of them currently hospitalized. The youngest patient is 14-years-old, with the oldest at the age of 86.

The latest rounds of closings comes after Gov. DeWine ordered all of the restaurants and bars to close down immediately, and switch to take out and delivery only.

