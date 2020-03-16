CORONAVIRUS: Idris Elba Announces He Has Been Tested Positive

Actor Idris Elba has taken to social media to make the announcement that he “tested positive” for coronavirus.

The 47-year-old actor, known for his roles as Heimdall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DCI John Luther in the BBC Series “Luther,” announced that he had tested positive for the new coronavirus on Twitter. ‘I’m doing ok,” he said in a video. “I didn’t have any symptoms. I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive.”

Elba found out about his results on Mar. 13. His wife, Sabrina Dhowre, has not been tested, and appears to be “healthy.”

The actor joins Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson, and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a list of those who are well-known that have contacted COVID-19.

Elba gave his message to his fans and supporters on his Twitter page:

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

He also mentions all of the support his family and colleagues have provided him.

In the end, Elba wants all of his fans and admirers to “look out for one another.”

