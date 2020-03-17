Today on The Bijou Star Files: Ohio COVID-19 Updates 3/17/19 Plus More

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 17, 2020:

Ohio Department of Health Director orders polls closed due to ‘health emergency’

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton has order polls to be closed Tuesday, March 17 due to a ” health emergency.”

In a directive, Secretary of State Frank LaRose confirms the decision to close the polls ordering those involved to adhere to the following guidelines.

All board of elections must post notices on their website, polling locations and social media sites that in-person voting has been suspended. The boards of elections are prohibited from processing any new voter registrations for the June 2, 2020 presidential primary election. The February 18, •2020 voter registration deadline remains the voter registration deadline. Boards of elections must remain open on March 17, 2020 to receive any absentee ballots at the boards of elections through 7:30 p.m. On Tuesday, June 2, 2020, boards of elections must conduct in-person voting at polling locations in their county.



Cleveland Clinic/University Hospitals announce second coronavirus testing site

The COVID-19 drive thru testing done by the Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals had so many cars in line on Monday that they cut the line off around 2:30PM. Due to the high demand and long lines, Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals have announced the opening of a second coronavirus testing site Read More

Coronavirus live updates:

A Delta Air Lines flight from New York to Seattle was delayed after a passenger informed a flight attendant they had been exposed to someone who may have the virus.

Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak, reported just one new case Tuesday. Officials there believe the worst of the crisis is over for China.

The Kentucky Derby is being postponed from May to September.

More businesses announce temporary closures

Nordstrom says it will temporarily close all of its stores for two weeks starting Tuesday as it tries to limit the spread of the new virus. Others companies that have done the same are Nike, Everlane, Apple and Abercrombie & Fitch as well as 24 Hour Fitness announced it is temporarily closing all its gyms. [click here for a complete lists of major chain closures]

Dollar General asks stores to dedicate first hour of each day to senior shoppers

Dollar General is stepping up to help the ones that are at most risk, our senior citizens. Dollar General announced Monday that it’s asking all of its stores to dedicate the first hour of each shopping day to only senior shoppers.

According to Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos

“In keeping with our mission and our ongoing commitment to serve our communities, we are dedicating the first hour of each day to seniors,” Vasos said. “We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices.”

Entertainment news updates:

Actor Idris Elba Has Tested Positive For The Coronavirus

Ladies we have alarming news for you, don’t panic, it is being reported via his own Twitter page that actor, Idris Elba, has tested positive for COVID-19 AKA the coronavirus. Read More

