Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services Asks For Patience

As we are getting news that jobs are shutting down, The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services is asking as we ride this crisis with the COVID-19 pandemic that we please be patient and they are encouraging people to apply for unemployment benefits online at unemployment.ohio.gov.

See The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services posts below

We are experiencing a high call volume for unemployment benefits due to #COVID19 related closures. Please be patient and we will get to your call as soon as possible. If possible (and to process your application faster), please apply online at https://t.co/hm9nwYCdyS. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/gM46LOkWAS — OhioJFS (@OhioJFS) March 16, 2020

One Way Ohio Is Simplifying The Unemployment Filing Process: Employers are provided one simple number to give notice. Employees who need to apply for unemployment benefits can do so online 24 hours a day, seven days a week at https://t.co/hm9nwYkCHk. https://t.co/LX8PXy4aYv — OhioJFS (@OhioJFS) March 17, 2020

