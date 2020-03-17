CLOSE
Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services Asks For Patience

American Flag Over Downtown Columbus Ohio Skyline

As we are getting news that jobs are shutting down, The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services is asking as we ride this crisis with the COVID-19 pandemic that we please be patient and they are encouraging people to apply for unemployment benefits online at unemployment.ohio.gov.

See The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services posts below

 

