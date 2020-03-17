CORONAVIRUS: Kevin Durant and Three Other Brooklyn Nets Players Tested Positive

It has been reported that four members of the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets have been “tested positive” for COVID-19.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN took to Twitter to break the news:
With the team being told to stay “isolated,” one player’s name has been revealed to be among the four.
That would be Kevin Durant, according to Shams Charania:
Durant is “feeling fine.” The Nets have since issued a press release regarding the players with COVID-19.
So how are the players doing health wise? Complex has more on this story:
So far, only one player has been reported as symptomatic.
