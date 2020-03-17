CORONAVIRUS: Kevin Durant and Three Other Brooklyn Nets Players Tested Positive

It has been reported that four members of the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets have been “tested positive” for COVID-19.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN took to Twitter to break the news:

Four Nets have tested positive for the coronavirus, team says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 17, 2020

Organization says it's notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents. All Nets players and traveling party have been told to remain isolated. https://t.co/YG3WTQU1cS — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 17, 2020

Sources: Brooklyn tested the team upon returning from San Francisco and results came back today. Nets paid out of pocket to a private company to conduct tests. One player awoke with some aches today; rest have experienced no symptoms. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 17, 2020

With the team being told to stay “isolated,” one player’s name has been revealed to be among the four.

That would be Kevin Durant, according to Shams Charania:

Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus, Durant tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Durant says he is feeling fine: "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this." — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020

Durant has not had symptoms and was among four positive test results on the Nets. The two-time NBA Finals MVP's message is one for everyone to heed: Stay quarantined. https://t.co/7E58fcyFjm — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020

Durant is “feeling fine.” The Nets have since issued a press release regarding the players with COVID-19.

The Nets announce that four players tested positive for COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/S0kAztSG8g — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) March 17, 2020

So how are the players doing health wise? Complex has more on this story:

So far, only one player has been reported as symptomatic.

Nets say one player is exhibiting symptoms, while three are asymptomatic. Team is notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and says it is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) March 17, 2020

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of Mike Stobe and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Allen Berezovsky and Getty Images

Third Picture and First through Seventh Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Complex