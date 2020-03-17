CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

CORONAVIRUS: Kevin Durant and Three Other Brooklyn Nets Players Tested Positive

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

It has been reported that four members of the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets have been “tested positive” for COVID-19.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN took to Twitter to break the news:

With the team being told to stay “isolated,” one player’s name has been revealed to be among the four.

That would be Kevin Durant, according to Shams Charania:

Durant is “feeling fine.”  The Nets have since issued a press release regarding the players with COVID-19.

So how are the players doing health wise?  Complex has more on this story:

So far, only one player has been reported as symptomatic.

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of Mike Stobe and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Allen Berezovsky and Getty Images

Third Picture and First through Seventh Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Complex

Ohio Department of Health Orders Primary Polls Closed Despite Judge’s Ruling
Coronavirus breaking news
11 photos
Coronavirus , COVID-19 , kevin durant

Videos
Latest
Phoenix Suns v Brooklyn Nets
CORONAVIRUS: Kevin Durant and Three Other Brooklyn Nets…
 27 mins ago
03.17.20
G Herbo In Concert - Atlanta, GA
CORONAVIRUS: What Waka Flocka and Keri Hilson Has…
 55 mins ago
03.17.20
10 items
Happy Birthday, Tamar Braxton! Here Are 10 Of…
 6 hours ago
03.17.20
Jamie Foxx 4th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors Awards
Pixar’s First Black Lead Animated Film ‘SOUL’ Official…
 8 hours ago
03.17.20
Exclusives
Close