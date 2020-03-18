Today on The Bijou Star Files: Amazon Delays, Magic City Closing & COVID-19 Updates [VIDEO]

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 18, 2020: See video and stories below

Amazon Limits Shipments To Warehouses Until April 5th

Amazon is looking to prioritize our needs, and will limit the items their vendors may have shipped up until April 5th. Read More

Magic City & Other Atlanta Strip Clubs Will Be Closed “Until Further Notice”

Magic City, arguably the most popular strip club in the country, has just announced that it will be closing for the foreseeable future and other strip clubs in the Atlanta area are following suit. Read More

Police department urges residents who have run out of toilet paper to stop calling 911

According to Newport Police Department Facebook page they have to remind citizens “Do not call 9-1-1 just because you ran out of toilet paper. You will survive without our assistance.” Read More

Kevin Durant Tests Positive For Coronavirus

It has been reported that four members of the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets have been “tested positive” for COVID-19. Read More

COVID-19 stay: Execution halted for man who killed family

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus prompted the top Texas criminal appeals court on Monday to stay for 60 days the scheduled execution of a man condemned for killing his family. Read More

Can coronavirus spread on mail? United States Postal service issues statement

“The CDC, the World Health Organization and the Surgeon General have indicated that there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 is being spread through the mail,” the United States Postal Service said in a statement. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am http://www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: