Gary’s Tea: Beyonce Explains Why She Doesn’t Show Twins, Why Common Broke Up With Tiffany Haddish

We want more of Rumi and Sir but mommy Beyonce’ is not having it!

Beyonce spoke out and she wants Rumi and Sir to live a regular life so she chooses to not show them as much as Blue Ivy.

We guess Blue Ivy will be a star forever.

Tiffany Haddish and Common are now broken up but he did leave us with a message about black women.

Gary has all the tea about Blue Ivy’s school and what Common shared about black women.

 

