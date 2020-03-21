Country Music Icon Kenny Rogers Has Passed Age 81

Prayers are in order as it is being reported that Country Music Icon Kenny Rogers has passed away at the age of 81.
Kenny Rogers family made the sad announcement via his Twitter page that the Grammy award winning country singer had passed away from natural causes in hospice care.
You may remember Kenny Rogers from many hits but one in particular Grammy nominated single was his hit ‘Lady’ that was written and produced by no other than the legendary Lionel Ritchie in 1981. (see video below)
Kenny Rogers who had been in the music business since the 1950’s announced his retirement in 2015 with his ‘Gambler Your’ that ended early because of health issues and concerns of his doctor in 2017. His final concert held in Nashville October 25, 2017 included appearance by musical great guest artists including Linda Davis, Elle King, Little Big Town, Lionel Richie, Billy Currington, Lee Greenwood, the Flaming Lips, the Oak Ridge Boys, Justin Moore, Travis Tritt, the Judds, Kris Kristofferson, Alison Krauss, Chris Stapleton, Lady Antebellum, Idina Menzel, Crystal Gayle, Reba McEntire, Jamey Johnson as well as Kenny Rogers long-time friend and legendary country singer in her own right Dolly Parton,
We will be keeping the family of Kenny Rogers uplifted in our prayers
Check out Kenny Rogers and Lionel Richie perform their 1981 smash hit single ‘Lady’ live on stage on below
