Rita Wilson’s Slay’s Naughty By Nature Hit In COVID-19 Update!? [VIDEO]

As many are on the eve of ‘Stay Home Orders’ to help lower the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic in America, some are extremely fearful so Tam Hanks wife actress Rita Wilson, whom both tested positive for the virus, gave us an update on how she is doing that went viral.

Actress Rita Wilson took to her instagram to post a video, so that we not only can see how she is doing, but also what she is doing as she and her husband recover from the coronavirus. Rita Wilson decided to do a stay at home karaoke, rocking out to ‘Naughty By Nature’s’ ‘Hip Hop Hooray’ and guess what? Rita Wilson can spit bars better than some of us.

#WeAreAllInThisTogether

What an awesome way to ease some of the uneasiness of what’s going on. More importantly, Treach and the fellas might want to take Rita Wilson on tour with them when all of this is over.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wison were on of the first celebrities that we learned tested positive for COVID-19two weeks ago when the two 63 year olds were in Australia for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film.

Check out Rita Wilson, Naughty by Nature’s Hip Hop Hooray viral cover below.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: