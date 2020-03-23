Today on The Bijou Star Files: Marijuana, Stay Home & Celebrity Tea [VIDEO]

CLOSE
Today on The Bijou Star Files: Marijuana, Stay Home & Celebrity Tea

March 23, 2020

Ohio issues stay-at-home order for all residents to combat spread of coronavirus 

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Sunday announced a stay-at-home order to continue combating the spread of coronavirus, essentially telling all residents to remain in their houses and apartments most of the time.   Here is what you can and can not do read here

Marijuana dispensaries remain ‘essential’ under Ohio stay-at-home order

All non-essential businesses will close. But one essential business that will remain active is medical marijuana. Last week, Ohio health officials reiterated that food, medicine and banking services will remain open throughout the COVID-19 crisis, something Sunday’s stay-at-home order confirmed.  Read more

Atlanta’s Famous Strip Club Magic City Offering ‘Virtual Lap Dances’ For People On Coronavirus Lockdown

Being stuck at home doesn’t mean you have to give up your weekend plans completely. If hitting up the strip club was in your itinerary this weekend, then Atlanta’s Magic City still has your back on that, they are offering $20 lap dances Read More

Andy Cohen Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Bravo’s King of The Real Housewives chain Andy Cohen is the latest celebrity to reveal they have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Read More

Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus while he is serving his time behind bars. Read More

