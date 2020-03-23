Today on The Bijou Star Files: Marijuana, Stay Home & Celebrity Tea [VIDEO]

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 23, 2020: See video and stories below
View this post on Instagram
Stay informed at wzakcleveland.com Check out the #samsylkshowwithbijoustar weekdays 10am to 3pm on @931wzak on the #samsylkshowwithbijoustar 📻 @samsylk @iambijoustar #radio #radioone #radioonecleveland #cleveland #akron #canton #chicago #urbanone #reachmedia #producer #kenyabrown @kenyabrownlive
Ohio issues stay-at-home order for all residents to combat spread of coronavirus
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Sunday announced a stay-at-home order to continue combating the spread of coronavirus, essentially telling all residents to remain in their houses and apartments most of the time. Here is what you can and can not do read here
Marijuana dispensaries remain ‘essential’ under Ohio stay-at-home order
All non-essential businesses will close. But one essential business that will remain active is medical marijuana. Last week, Ohio health officials reiterated that food, medicine and banking services will remain open throughout the COVID-19 crisis, something Sunday’s stay-at-home order confirmed. Read more
Atlanta’s Famous Strip Club Magic City Offering ‘Virtual Lap Dances’ For People On Coronavirus Lockdown
Being stuck at home doesn’t mean you have to give up your weekend plans completely. If hitting up the strip club was in your itinerary this weekend, then Atlanta’s Magic City still has your back on that, they are offering $20 lap dances Read More
Andy Cohen Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Bravo’s King of The Real Housewives chain Andy Cohen is the latest celebrity to reveal they have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Read More
Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus while he is serving his time behind bars. Read More
The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am http://www.wzakcleveland.com
View this post on Instagram
We caught up with #SelfMade Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker on #Netflix Did you see it??? 👀 What did you watch good on T.V. 📺 this weekend??? Leave your suggestions below⬇️ 📻 Stay informed at wzakcleveland.com Check out the #samsylkshowwithbijoustar weekdays 10am to 3pm on @931wzak on the #samsylkshowwithbijoustar 📻 @samsylk @iambijoustar #radio #radioone #radioonecleveland #cleveland #akron #canton #chicago #urbanone #reachmedia #producer #kenyabrown @kenyabrownlive
View this post on Instagram
We are going to 🚘 together through this to🙌🙏 #stayinformed #teamcommunity ❤ #covid_19updates . The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star @iambijoustar is on your 📻📱💻 From 10am to 3pm On @931wzak Call us 216-578-0931 or 1-888-409-0931 Listen Live www.wzakcleveland.com #samsylkshow @samsylk @kenyabrownlive @coreygrand #samsylk #news #sylkskaroake #author #Realityhour #hottopics #celebritynews #ISITTHEMORISITMEBOOK #radio #news #entertainment #interviews #music #radiolife #radio #cleveland #samsylkshowwithbijoustar #thebijoustarfiles