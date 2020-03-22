CLOSE
Governor DeWine Orders Ohioans to Stay Home Until April 6

Posted 8 hours ago

Ohio GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Mike DeWine Attends Election Night In Columbus

Source: Justin Merriman / Getty

Ohio’s Governor Mike DeWine has announced that the entire state will be ordered to stay at home starting March 23rd at 11:59pm through April 6th. Governor DeWine said in his press conference on Sunday that this isn’t anything more than what he’s been asking for Ohioans to do already.

This stay-at-home order for Ohio states that it is ok to go outside for necessities with precautions, “You can leave home to take care of others. You can take care of your neighbor, your family, your friend,”.  With this order, the state’s essential workers and businesses will be able to operate under the guidelines put in place by Homeland Security.  Essential businesses include grocery stores, pharmacies, hospitals etc

As of 2pm Sunday March 22 there are 351 cases confirmed in Ohio, 3 deaths, and 83 hospitalizations.

Watch Governor DeWin’s press conference here:

 

