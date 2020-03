Here’s a great tip for parents who are quarantined with their babies; let them cry it out! According to researchers allowing babies to cry it out teaches them to self soothe. Infants who are allowed to cry occasionally instead of being immediately soothed, cry less by the time they’re 18 months old. Researchers say it causes them no harm.

Jazzy Report: Let Your Babies Cry It Out was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Posted By Jamai Harris Posted 5 hours ago

