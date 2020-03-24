CLOSE
RHOA Shamea Has Virtual B-Day Party For Porsha’s Baby PJ [Too Cute]

Hosea's Heroes Awards 2018

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

That’s what friends are for 🎶 RHOA and Dish Nations, Porasha William’s baby Pilar AKA PJ celebrated had her first birthday but in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic she couldn’t have that birthday party of the rich and famous however Porsha’s bestie Shamea Morton decided to give baby PJ a special virtual birthday celebration that was just too cute so that their children could share the special occasion while practicing social distancing and staying at home at the same time.

Omg look what Pj’s bestie and my bestie did for her 1st Birthday 😩😂❤️❤️❤️ so fricken cute ! We love you Mwangi Family!!! #Viraomoment#SocialDistanceLove

Happy Birthday PILAR!!!

Check out Baby PJ’s special virtual birthday party below

View this post on Instagram

TikTok with my family for my birthday 🎂 TikTok: pjmommy

A post shared by Pilar (@pilarjhena) on

View this post on Instagram

My dada ❤️

A post shared by Pilar (@pilarjhena) on

 

 

