CLOSE
Coronavirus COVID-19
HomeCoronavirus COVID-19

Dr. Phil Says Stop Humpin Around; Especially During this Pandemic!

Dr. Phil McGraw at the induction ceremon...

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Dr. Phil has a message on how to stop the spread of COVID-19. Stop Cheatin! All that humpin around spreads the disease from person to person.

Dr. Phil appeared in a video call with TMZ Live, where he shared his disgust with people that are cheating, calling them selfish, immature and reckless. Dr. Phil says it’s time for people to start making sacrifices for the greater good because we’re all in this together and that goes for cheaters continuing affairs, college kids on spring break, and religious folks cramming into churches despite the looming threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Phil McGraw, Robin McGraw at the ind...

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Dr. Phil says folks lack empathy, are super entitled and live in denial….it’s time to come to grips with our new reality and start making some sacrifices, cutting out routines that are illicit or otherwise … because if not, things will only get worse for everyone.

For more information, click here.

 

Dr. Phil Says Stop Humpin Around; Especially During this Pandemic!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
2015 Sundance Institute Celebration Benefit
Ava DuVernay and Netflix Win Defamation Suit #WhenTheySeeUs
 2 hours ago
03.24.20
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star
The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Reality…
 4 hours ago
03.24.20
Hosea's Heroes Awards 2018
RHOA Shamea Has Virtual B-Day Party For Porsha’s…
 5 hours ago
03.24.20
11 items
With Barbershops Closing Down Across The Country, Brothas…
 8 hours ago
03.24.20
Exclusives
Close