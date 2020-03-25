CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Folks Want To Know How Candace Owens Obtained Andrew Gillum’s Police Report!?

Candace Ownes & TI At Revolt Atlanta

Source: Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Revolt) / Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Revolt)

Conservative commentator,  political activist, Black Lives Matter criticizer and pro-Trump activist Candace Owens was the first one to spill the tea on Tallahassee mayor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum.  Allegedly Gillum was in a Miami Beach Hotel on March 13th laying in his own vomit OD’d on Meth.

Gillum apologized for the ordeal said he was there for a wedding, he has never done meth and said he was going to rehab.

But now it’s being reported that inquiring minds, more specifically, Florida Police want to know how Candace Owens obtained the police report and pictures that made viral news.  And it is not known if Candace Owens would face charges if any for obtaining a false police report and hitting share.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Andrew Gillum , Candace Owens , Florida , Illegally Obtained Police Report , Miami , overdose , Police Report

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Erykah Badu
Erykah Badu Had Her ‘Vibrate On’ FIRE During…
 22 mins ago
03.25.20
Candace Ownes & TI At Revolt Atlanta
Folks Want To Know How Candace Owens Obtained…
 27 mins ago
03.25.20
Who Is Annie Turnbo Malone?
 16 hours ago
03.24.20
2015 Sundance Institute Celebration Benefit
Ava DuVernay and Netflix Win Defamation Suit #WhenTheySeeUs
 20 hours ago
03.24.20
Exclusives
Close