Folks Want To Know How Candace Owens Obtained Andrew Gillum’s Police Report!?

Conservative commentator, political activist, Black Lives Matter criticizer and pro-Trump activist Candace Owens was the first one to spill the tea on Tallahassee mayor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum. Allegedly Gillum was in a Miami Beach Hotel on March 13th laying in his own vomit OD’d on Meth.

Gillum apologized for the ordeal said he was there for a wedding, he has never done meth and said he was going to rehab.

But now it’s being reported that inquiring minds, more specifically, Florida Police want to know how Candace Owens obtained the police report and pictures that made viral news. And it is not known if Candace Owens would face charges if any for obtaining a false police report and hitting share.

Removing one page of report that had @AndrewGillum’s personal address listed which was wasn’t my intent— but YES— BREAKING: Democrat Andrew Gillum was involved in a crystal meth overdose incident last night in a Miami hotel. Orgy suspected, but unconfirmed. Read the report: pic.twitter.com/YmgqMwniUj — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 13, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Also On 93.1 WZAK: