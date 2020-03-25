Good News: Kevin Hart and Eniko Are Expecting Their 2nd Baby!!

As we are hunkering down so to speak in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and we are getting inundated with coronavirus updates, it can be a little nerve wrecking so it’s important that we celebrate when we hear GOOD NEWS.

God is showing blessings in the storm, as blessed news was shared via social media that Kevin Hart and his Eniko are expecting their 4th child, second of theirs together. Kevin and Eniko were married back in 2016 and have one child together, 2 year old son Kenzo. Kevin Hart also has 2 children by his ex-wife, Torrei, 15-year-old daughter Heaven and 12-year-old son Hendrix.

We learned from Kevin Harts Netflix documentary ‘Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up’ that Eniko wanted another baby but Kevin was extremely hesitant and although we all have been practicing social distancing and staying at home, Eniko quarantining was not the reason for the baby season because she is sporting a pretty healthy baby bump already.

Congratulations Kevin and Eniko Hart on baby number 2!!

Check out the happy couples post below.

