Today on The Bijou Star Files: Stimulus Relief Is Coming & What Kanye Did Now!?

$2 trillion coronavirus deal: Who will get stimulus checks and when?
Under the plan as it was being negotiated, single Americans would receive $1,200, married couples would get $2,400 and parents would see $500 for each child under age 17. And what about small businesses and more? Read More
Elton John To Host Home Concert For Coronavirus Relief On FOX Featuring Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys & More
March 29th at 9p Elton John has been announced as the host for a special home concert featuring the likes of Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys and more famous names to aid in coronavirus relief. Read More
Kanye’s Wyoming Mansion Includes Plans for a ‘Urine Garden’
A new profile on Kanye West reveals the eccentric rapper’s plans for his Wyoming compound, which will include “a series of seven dome-shaped rooms to be part of a closed-loop ecology for energy and water capture.” AKA a urine garden Read More
It Just May Be Official Jesseca Dupart Seemingly Confirms Her Relationship with Da Brat
It has been a rumor but now we may have affirmation as Entrepreneur and Kaleidoscope Haircare founder Jesseca Dupart took to Instagram to share a few intimate snaps from Da Brat’s birthday, also confirming their rumored relationship!? Read More
ABORTION’s in The Midst of COVID-19 is not Essential!?
There is a few states that are saying Abortions are not essential surgery and OHIO is one of them? see video below
